Diddy's Latest Arrest Has Fans Yearning For Wendy Williams' Return

A Wendy Williams comeback would be a lot of fun.

Diddy was arrested on Monday night and he was formally indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Tuesday. Overall, this was all expected given the recent allegations that have been brought against him. Once there were raids on his house, some legal experts felt like an indictment was simply a matter of time. As it stands, Diddy is being accused of having an alleged criminal enterprise in which he allegedly trafficked women and coerced them into various sex acts.

There have been some salacious headlines to come out of this story. For instance, everyone has been talking about the 1000 bottles of lube that were allegedly found in Diddy's home. Moreover, others are mentioning the alleged IV bags that the mogul was giving women to following Freak Offs. Now, however, fans are using this moment to yearn for a major comeback from Wendy Williams. Of course, this will not happen. Williams is going through serious health issues, but as you can see below, fans would love to have her back.

Diddy Leads To Wendy Williams Chants

Wendy Williams was someone who always had hilarious commentary and stories when it came to drama like this. Moreover, she had been pretty forthcoming when it came to Diddy in the past. Fans remember the good old days of her show, and yearn for that time in history. Unfortunately, it will not be returning. That said, it is cool to see such an outpouring of love and support for a media legend.