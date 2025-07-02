Boosie Badazz Emotionally Speaks Out Following Diddy's Verdict

Boosie Badazz has really put himself out there over him being pro Diddy since his arrest last September. He made his stance very clear immediately after that news broke with a passionate social media post. "i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE. 'FLEW B*TCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES. 'HE JUST FREAKIER!! WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!! IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS.

He concluded, "WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO [Cassie 2016 hotel video] I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N****. LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON "FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE."

So, with that in mind, seeing Boosie Badazz relieved that Diddy is potentially going to be free is not a surprise. He shared a video to his Instagram speaking on the mixed verdict that was reached earlier today. The Bad Boy mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution which relate to Cassie and "Jane."

Diddy Verdict

Diddy is not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, the two of the five more serious charges. Still, the court has not decided whether or he will get bond until his sentencing goes down.

The Bad Boy CEO seemed confident that he will get that at least, following the results of the grueling trial. Boosie is right there with him, although he's saying that the rapper already is. He is not yet and there is real noise that a decision will be made in that regard around 5 p.m. local time today (July 2).

But regardless, Boosie is thankful to see Diddy's trial turn out this way. He's especially relieved for his seven kids whom he feels awful for as their dad's future has been in jeopardy for a long time. Additionally, though, he's just tired of the hate for Black businesspeople.

"Man, I'm so glad Diddy free, bro," the Louisiana rapper begins. "I'm tired of seeing us Black moguls get took down like that, bro. And I'm tired of seeing us Black people go against Black moguls like that." He even makes the bold claim that if he were a certain race, then people would have been protesting for his freedom.