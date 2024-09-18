Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done"

BYCole Blake658 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 10: Rapper Boosie Badazz reacts at the conclusion of the Atlanta Hawks 139-132 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime at State Farm Arena on January 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz spoke out in defense of the Bad Boy mogul on Wednesday.

Boosie Badazz came to Diddy's defense on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, after authorities arrested him in New York City, earlier this week. In a 14-page federal indictment, prosecutors accused the Bad Boy mogul of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Boosie says "every other famous entertainer" has done the same thing, and Diddy's only issue is being "freakier."

"i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE 'FLEW B*TCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES 'HE JUST FREAKIER!!" he wrote. "WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!! IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS. N TRAFFICKING #hellna YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY P*SSY N, HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE P*SSY? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N***A LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON “FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Diddy For Hitting Cassie, Reveals Worst Part Of The Assault Video

Boosie Badazz Performs During The Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Despite his defense of Diddy on X on Wednesday, Boosie previously criticized him earlier this year, after CNN published footage of him hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. Speaking with DJ Vlad at the time, he admitted the clip pissed him off. "That's not the bad part, him chasing her down. Him kicking her on that ground, like, you kick somebody in the face, you're motherf*cking-- you sick man. A woman, you sick bro," Boosie said. "I was pissed. I was like, 'Damn, Diddy.'"

Boosie Badazz Speaks Out On Diddy

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge denied his attempt at getting out on bail. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. Check out Boosie's full take on Diddy's arrest below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Laments How Authorities Are Monitoring BG's Lyrics And Restricting Their Art

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...