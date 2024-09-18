Boosie Badazz Argues Diddy's Only Done "What Every Other Famous Entertainer Has Done"

Boosie Badazz came to Diddy's defense on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, after authorities arrested him in New York City, earlier this week. In a 14-page federal indictment, prosecutors accused the Bad Boy mogul of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Boosie says "every other famous entertainer" has done the same thing, and Diddy's only issue is being "freakier."
"i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE 'FLEW B*TCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES 'HE JUST FREAKIER!!" he wrote. "WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!! IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS. N TRAFFICKING #hellna YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY P*SSY N, HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE P*SSY? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS N***A LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM. BUT FACING 'LIFE N PRISON “FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE."
Boosie Badazz Performs During The Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
Despite his defense of Diddy on X on Wednesday, Boosie previously criticized him earlier this year, after CNN published footage of him hitting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. Speaking with DJ Vlad at the time, he admitted the clip pissed him off. "That's not the bad part, him chasing her down. Him kicking her on that ground, like, you kick somebody in the face, you're motherf*cking-- you sick man. A woman, you sick bro," Boosie said. "I was pissed. I was like, 'Damn, Diddy.'"
Boosie Badazz Speaks Out On Diddy
Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after a federal judge denied his attempt at getting out on bail. He's already pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence. Check out Boosie's full take on Diddy's arrest below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.
