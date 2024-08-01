Boosie Badazz Laments How Authorities Are Monitoring BG's Lyrics And Restricting Their Art

Boosie thinks that part of B.G.'s lyrical appeal is his authenticity and his street-related vividness, and said that they have collabs on the way.

Boosie Badazz and B.G. have established quite a strong bond since the latter's prison release, building on their shared legacies as Louisiana rap legends. Unfortunately, some of their link-ups, concerts, and collaborative work resulted in some more legal trouble for the Cash Money rapper, as authorities attempt to regulate and monitor his post-jail activity. For example, law enforcement is keeping an eye on his lyrical content as part of his release, as he apparently can't rap about snitches or criminal acts related to the streets. During his most recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, the Baton Rouge rapper spoke on his New Orleans colleague's situation and this lyrical monitoring.

Overall, Vlad and Boosie talked a lot about B.G.'s artistry, remarking on how the grittiness and authenticity behind his street raps add to folks' love for him as a musical artist and the streets' respect for him as someone who made it out. While the latter didn't have too much to say about these legal circumstances, he did indicate that the two have a lot of collaborative material ready to drop, perhaps as a full-length collab with his friend. Sadly, it looks like law enforcement also got in the way of this process, but Badazz seemed to suggest that he's glad to be over it now. As such, maybe they drop some heat soon.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On B.G. Needing Approval For His Lyrics

"I need all my supporters, all rap supporters to get behind and try to stop what’s going on with B.G.," Boosie remarked to his social media followers after authorities arrested B.G. for performing with him. "These people trying to lock B.G. up for rapping, bro. This gotta stop. We gotta fight for our people. This man has passed every drug test, community service. Wrong is wrong. You can’t be self-employed and put out music? This man been doing this since 13 years old.