Turk Doesn't Understand BG's Anger At Him Over Hot Boys Reunion

This is a very different tone to Turk's previously combative comments against his Hot Boys partner amid the group's internal struggles.

The Hot Boys are getting fiery, especially after their "reunion" at the recent Birdman and Cash Money set at the Essence Festival only had two of the four group members on stage together. Moreover, there's a lot of tension between group mates Turk and B.G. now, with the latter blasting the former for not making it to the Essence link-up. He fired back with equal force, doubling down on the business issues that led to this internal rift between the group. Furthermore, Turk readdressed the issue in a YouTube video on his channel posted on Wednesday (July 10), citing confusion.

"B.G. to me has been very disrespectful," Turk remarked about his Hot Boys brethren. "If I really did anything to you, brother, I can’t see you holding back and saying what it is. I don’t know what it is, I can’t figure it out. I can’t put no light on a lie. Homie made a statement saying I know what I did last summer. I know what I did last summer. I never felt a Hot Boys reunion could be done without homie.

Turk Speaks On B.G. Beef Once Again

"Proof of that is every time we came together," Turk continued. "For instance, LeBron James’ party. LeBron James in the middle of his speech shouting out everybody. I’m like, ‘Hold up LeBron, free motherf***ing B.G.!’ I was doing these things because you can’t have a reunion without B.G. and I think I probably made a lot of people mad about that when I was doing it." He finalized his remarks by saying that, when he spoke to B.G. on social media, they were all good to his knowledge, so that might be why he feels particularly blindsided now.