Turk Thinks B.G.'s Lil Wayne Diss Was Unnecessary

B.G. has kept himself busy since his prison release, collaborating with other artists, dropping new music, and more. Most recently, he joined forces with Finesse2tymes to unleash a new track, "Gangstafied." While fans are glad to see B.G. back in the studio, one of his lines in the song left listeners confused, as he seemingly threw a jab at his Hot Boys collaborator Lil Wayne. "My n**** Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing / My n**** Weezy steady touring but he's b*tch and it's showing," he raps.

The diss certainly got fans talking, prompting B.G. to hop on Instagram Live to clear things up. According to him, he had just spoken to Lil Wayne, and any tension between them is simply "family business." He added that things are "complicated," making the love he has for Weezy clear regardless.

Turk Claims B.G. "Cleared It Out Like A Man"

Now, another one of the Hot Boys has chimed in amid the debacle, revealing that he doesn't approve of the shady line. “I think that song is a great song,” he explained in a recent interview with Big High TV. “Everything, man, is cool until the diss come on, y’know what I’m saying? Like me, personally, I don’t feel that was needed, but like B.G. said, we do have a certain way that we talk, and he did came and he cleared it out like a man.”

Luckily, it appears as though Turk isn't holding B.G.'s "b*tch" diss against him, making a future Hot Boys reunion all the more likely. According to B.G., he's ready to get together with his groupmates whenever his restrictions will allow. "Sh*t gon come together man, soon as I'm able to move around, man," he said of a reunion this week. "I'mma be the glue to this sh*t, ya heard?" What do you think of Turk's take on B.G. dissing Lil Wayne on his Finesse2tymes collab? What about him praising him for how he decided to clear things up? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

