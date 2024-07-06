Lil Wayne Performs At Essence Festival But Not At Birdman, Cash Money & Hot Boys Reunion

Many folks raised their eyebrows at Lil Wayne's decision, and it's clear that there are still some issues to clear up within Cash Money.

Fans got a Birdman, Cash Money, and Hot Boys reunion at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on Friday (July 5), but not the one they might've hoped for. Moreover, Lil Wayne didn't perform with his former label mates, instead doing a solo show after their set after he replaced the Cash Money logos with his Young Money insignias. He performed for about 20 minutes starting at around 1:30AM local time, wasn't backstage with the group, and the fact that some artists that technically aren't Cash Money Records roster members performed suggest that there are still issues to work out in the camp. Maybe they're logistical, and perhaps they're more beef-driven.

Furthermore, these guests at the Cash Money reunion included former New Orleans mayor Marc Morial, who presented a National Urban League proclamation to a Cash delegation with Birdman's brother and record label co-boss Ronald Williams. He and Slim got their flowers recently with a street naming ceremony in their city. Regardless, performers included a live band, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Stunna himself, B.G., The LOX, Bun B, Scarface, and 2 Chainz. Turk, one of four Hot Boys member and the only one we haven't mentioned so far, hinted that "business" issues prevented his appearance, and it's unclear whether this has anything to do with inner tension.

Birdman Speaks At Essence Festival & Some Fans Unfoundedly Think He's Talking About Lil Wayne

"My name is Tunechi," Lil Wayne remarked as his show began with "Uproar" after all the other artists went off stage. "I’m here on behalf of Young Money f***ing Records," he added, notably replacing his former Cash Money imprint with his now independent offshoot. In fact, some Young Money members joined him to perform "Every Girl," and he went offstage before Birdman, Mannie Fresh, and B.G. returned for the Big Tymers' "Still Fly." Looks like Weezy is still outside the loop when it comes to this reunion, or perhaps he chose to stay out of it.