Birdman Hopes Drake Will Pull Up To Perform At Cash Money Reunion Set At Essence Fest

Birdman is hosting a Cash Money reunion at New Orleans, Louisiana's 30th anniversary rendition of the Essence Festival on Friday (July 5), and the festival's been running since Thursday, July 4 and will continue through Sunday. Moreover, it will probably be a star-studded and very special affair to witness alongside Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and more, and the record label's co-CEO and cofounder emailed Billboard about how excited he is for it. In addition, he also hinted at Young Money icon Drake pulling up for an appearance, which would be very notable since Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video just dropped.
"It’s been 15, 20 years since we’ve been onstage together," Birdman remarked. "We’ve got a great production and some special guests. It’s going to be amazing! We are working on a few things that we can’t talk about yet. But I can promise you that it’s going to be a night to remember. We’re excited to be a part of the Essence Festival … We’re going to bring the energy; we’re going to have a good time. And we’re going to make sure the crowd has a good time, too." "Everybody you thinking of as far as Cash Money will be there," he told People for a July 4 piece. "But, also a lot of people that started with me when we was young in the game. It’s going to be a great night."
Birdman & Drake Back In 2010
Elsewhere during that conversation, Birdman announced that B.G. will also make and appearance, and here's where he teased a performance from the 6ix God. "We’re all excited to have B.G. home after doing 13 years in the penitentiary," he told the publication. "It’s his first time touching anybody’s stage so that’s exciting. We’re definitely looking forward to that and hoping that do happen. It’s a possibility. We made this a family thing, but Drake, we’re close friends. He one of us." In addition, Stunna also revealed that the reunion will include a tribute to Magnolia Shorty, the late and legendary Cash Money MC who passed in 2010 at just 28 years old. "We lost a lot of great artists over the years, but Magnolia Shorty was one of the most special," he noted. "We’re going to do a song for her and celebrate her life."
Meanwhile, Essence Fest isn't the only relevant organization here that celebrated its 30th anniversary recently. So did Cash Money, as Birdman and his brother and business partner Ronald "Slim" Williams were recently honored at a YouTube Music event. Specifically, it was a Leaders and Legends gala on June 27 in Hollywood, and Lil Wayne was there to show some love. With all this in mind, Cash Money's Essence set should be a very exciting and fulfilling event. "I feel like once you start getting honored, you’re finished with it and I’m not finished with it. I’m far from finished," he told People.
