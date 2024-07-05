Birdman Hopes Drake Will Pull Up To Perform At Cash Money Reunion Set At Essence Fest

Regardless of whether or not Drake arrives, Birdman and Cash Money have a very special show for New Orleans tonight.

Birdman is hosting a Cash Money reunion at New Orleans, Louisiana's 30th anniversary rendition of the Essence Festival on Friday (July 5), and the festival's been running since Thursday, July 4 and will continue through Sunday. Moreover, it will probably be a star-studded and very special affair to witness alongside Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and more, and the record label's co-CEO and cofounder emailed Billboard about how excited he is for it. In addition, he also hinted at Young Money icon Drake pulling up for an appearance, which would be very notable since Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video just dropped.

"It’s been 15, 20 years since we’ve been onstage together," Birdman remarked. "We’ve got a great production and some special guests. It’s going to be amazing! We are working on a few things that we can’t talk about yet. But I can promise you that it’s going to be a night to remember. We’re excited to be a part of the Essence Festival … We’re going to bring the energy; we’re going to have a good time. And we’re going to make sure the crowd has a good time, too." "Everybody you thinking of as far as Cash Money will be there," he told People for a July 4 piece. "But, also a lot of people that started with me when we was young in the game. It’s going to be a great night."

Birdman & Drake Back In 2010

NEW YORK - JUNE 15: (L-R) Birdman and Drake attend Drake x Crown Royal x 5Ninth at 5Ninth on June 15, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during that conversation, Birdman announced that B.G. will also make and appearance, and here's where he teased a performance from the 6ix God. "We’re all excited to have B.G. home after doing 13 years in the penitentiary," he told the publication. "It’s his first time touching anybody’s stage so that’s exciting. We’re definitely looking forward to that and hoping that do happen. It’s a possibility. We made this a family thing, but Drake, we’re close friends. He one of us." In addition, Stunna also revealed that the reunion will include a tribute to Magnolia Shorty, the late and legendary Cash Money MC who passed in 2010 at just 28 years old. "We lost a lot of great artists over the years, but Magnolia Shorty was one of the most special," he noted. "We’re going to do a song for her and celebrate her life."