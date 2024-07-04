Birdman & Slim Celebrated With New Orleans Street Naming In Honor Of Cash Money Anniversary

BYCaroline Fisher421 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cash Money Records Celebrates Cash Money Content
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 24: (L-R) Founders of Cash Money Records Bryan "Birdman" Williams and Ronald "Slim" Williams attend the Cash Money Content celebration at the Chelsea Art Museum on May 24, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
New Orleans' Saratoga St. and Erato St. intersection will now be called Williams Brothers Way.

Recently, Birdman and Slim were honored in New Orleans with a street renaming ceremony, just in time for the 30th anniversary of Cash Money Records. The Saratoga St. and Erato St. intersection will now be called Williams Brothers Way to recognize the duo's contributions to the music industry. Their mother operates a bar nearby, and the ceremony took place fairly close to the home they grew up in. They both were in attendance, alongside Juvenile, B.G., and more.

“As former mayor of New Orleans, I’m extremely proud of the street being named in honor of ‘Baby’ and ‘Slim,’ CEOs of Cash Money Records,” Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President and CEO explained in a press release. “Their contributions to the music industry and their impact on our community have been immense, shaping the cultural landscape and providing opportunities for countless artists that hail from the Crescent City.”

Read More: Birdman & Lil Wayne Reunite To Celebrate Cash Money Anniversary At YouTube Gala

Birdman & Slim Celebrate 30 Years Of Cash Money

This isn't the only way they plan to celebrate the label's 30th anniversary, however. Birdman is also gearing up for a performance at Essence Fest this weekend. He'll also be joined by various other artists from the label. He's the only one confirmed so far, though fans are hoping for performances from Lil Wayne, B.G., and more.

“The most anticipated reunion goes down at this year’s ESSENCE Fest. You asked, and we delivered,” the festival's official Instagram page announced earlier this year. "For the love of CULTURE, for the love of US. For the love of the 99’ and 2000 — The Takeover has begun. Your July 4th weekend plans have just been confirmed." What do you think of Birdman and Slim being honored for their contributions to the music industry with a street in New Orleans? What about the upcoming Cash Money reunion at Essence Fest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Birdman Goes Viral For Telling Inmates That Reading Books Won't Help Them

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
BET "Music Moguls" Premiere EventMusicBirdman & More To Celebrate 30 Years Of Essence Fest With Cash Money Reunion4.0K
Songwriters Honored At 2013 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - CeremonyMusicBirdman & Lil Wayne Reunite To Celebrate Cash Money Anniversary At YouTube Gala2.4K
slim cash money heightMusicHow Tall Is Slim? Exploring The Cash Money Co-Founder's Height10.1K
hot boys reunionMusicJuvenile Announces Hot Boys Reunion: What We Know845