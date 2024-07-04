Birdman & Slim Celebrated With New Orleans Street Naming In Honor Of Cash Money Anniversary

New Orleans' Saratoga St. and Erato St. intersection will now be called Williams Brothers Way.

Recently, Birdman and Slim were honored in New Orleans with a street renaming ceremony, just in time for the 30th anniversary of Cash Money Records. The Saratoga St. and Erato St. intersection will now be called Williams Brothers Way to recognize the duo's contributions to the music industry. Their mother operates a bar nearby, and the ceremony took place fairly close to the home they grew up in. They both were in attendance, alongside Juvenile, B.G., and more.

“As former mayor of New Orleans, I’m extremely proud of the street being named in honor of ‘Baby’ and ‘Slim,’ CEOs of Cash Money Records,” Marc H. Morial, National Urban League President and CEO explained in a press release. “Their contributions to the music industry and their impact on our community have been immense, shaping the cultural landscape and providing opportunities for countless artists that hail from the Crescent City.”

Birdman & Slim Celebrate 30 Years Of Cash Money

This isn't the only way they plan to celebrate the label's 30th anniversary, however. Birdman is also gearing up for a performance at Essence Fest this weekend. He'll also be joined by various other artists from the label. He's the only one confirmed so far, though fans are hoping for performances from Lil Wayne, B.G., and more.