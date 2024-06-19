Birdman Goes Viral For Telling Inmates That Reading Books Won't Help Them

BYCole Blake1065 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: American rapper Birdman looks on prior to a game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Birdman is trending for the wrong reasons.

Birdman is catching backlash on social media for how he handled a group of inmates asking him for help getting books for a prison he was visiting. The incident was caught on video and posted by Worldstar. When one inmate asked for help getting literature for the group to read, Birdman responded: "If you think reading books is gonna help-- no disrespect to reading books," before the video cuts off. It's unclear where the clip takes place.

In the comments section, fans weren't happy with the way Birdman handled the situation. "Birdman wants to make sure no one knows how to read them contracts," one user joked. Another remarked: "This guy went to jail and made things worse SMH." Others were more serious with their criticism of the music mogul. One fan argued: "This just pissed me off.. does he NOT know the power reading & literature holds?" One more wrote: "Disappointing that he just went in there to flex power and ain’t listening to real cries for help."

Read More: Birdman & Slim Allegedly Blindfolded A Universal Executive & Threatened Him During Negotiations

Birdman Speaks During Emline Ball

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 2: Cash Money Records CEO and Founder Birdman speaks to the audience while being honored during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

Prior to the prison video circulating online, Birdman previously made headlines, this month, when NBA YoungBoy seemingly dissed him on the track, "Tears of War." The Baton Rouge rapper remarked that Lil Wayne warned him about trusting the Cash Money Records co-founder. “Knew that Stunna never loved me, should’ve listened to Carter," he rapped. "Tears of War" was the last song YoungBoy recorded before his recent arrest.

Birdman Shares Advice For Inmates

Check out the clip of Birdman interacting with prison inmates above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Birdman on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar To Host "The Pop Out - Ken & Friends" Tonight: How To Watch For Free

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
"New Cash Order" Documentary ScreeningMusicBirdman & Slim Allegedly Blindfolded A Universal Executive & Threatened Him During Negotiations4.5K
JMBLYA Dallas 2019MusicNBA YoungBoy Seemingly Disses Birdman & Floyd Mayweather On Latest Song, "Tears Of War"5.3K
BET "Music Moguls" Premiere EventMusicBirdman Says He's Got "Love & Respect" For UMG For Letting Him Own Masters, But Fans Think Somethings Not Adding Up61.0K
IMG_7509-copyMusicRob49 On Birdman Passing The Torch & Names His Top 5 NOLA Rappers Of All Time 7.5K