Birdman Goes Viral For Telling Inmates That Reading Books Won't Help Them

Birdman is trending for the wrong reasons.

Birdman is catching backlash on social media for how he handled a group of inmates asking him for help getting books for a prison he was visiting. The incident was caught on video and posted by Worldstar. When one inmate asked for help getting literature for the group to read, Birdman responded: "If you think reading books is gonna help-- no disrespect to reading books," before the video cuts off. It's unclear where the clip takes place.

In the comments section, fans weren't happy with the way Birdman handled the situation. "Birdman wants to make sure no one knows how to read them contracts," one user joked. Another remarked: "This guy went to jail and made things worse SMH." Others were more serious with their criticism of the music mogul. One fan argued: "This just pissed me off.. does he NOT know the power reading & literature holds?" One more wrote: "Disappointing that he just went in there to flex power and ain’t listening to real cries for help."

Birdman Speaks During Emline Ball

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 2: Cash Money Records CEO and Founder Birdman speaks to the audience while being honored during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

Prior to the prison video circulating online, Birdman previously made headlines, this month, when NBA YoungBoy seemingly dissed him on the track, "Tears of War." The Baton Rouge rapper remarked that Lil Wayne warned him about trusting the Cash Money Records co-founder. “Knew that Stunna never loved me, should’ve listened to Carter," he rapped. "Tears of War" was the last song YoungBoy recorded before his recent arrest.

Birdman Shares Advice For Inmates