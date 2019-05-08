inmates
- ViralGunna's Music Played By Inmates In Viral Clip"bread & butter" seems to be a hit even in prison, which of course brought about jokes concerning the MC's plea deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCiara & Russell Wilson Visit Prison, Dance & Sing With InmatesThe couple went to Everglades Correctional Institution in Florida and led a prayer with over 300 inmates.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsTwo Women Are Pregnant After Having Sex With A Transgender InmateTwo women at New Jersey's state prison have become pregnant after having consensual sex with a transgender inmate.By Brianna Lawson
- MusicJ. Cole Spit Bars For Inmates After Visiting PrisonJ. Cole visited San Quentin State Prison in 2017, uplifting incarcerated inmates and spitting some bars.By Alex Zidel
- RandomOver 130 Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19 At Colorado's Largest Prison138 out of 473 inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 at Colorado's largest prison.By Kevin Goddard
- GramT.I., E-40 Call Out Treatment Of Inmates During COVID-19 PandemicT.I. and E-40 call out the prison industry for the treatment of inmates in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.By Aron A.
- CrimeCalifornia To Release Thousands Of Inmates Due To CoronavirusCalifornia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) will be ramping up their efforts to flatten the Coronavirus curve.By Emani Bell
- Crime12 Prisoners Escape Washington State Jail, 6 Remain On The LooseTwelve prisoners were able to break out of jail Washington State and half of them have already been captured.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportDisgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to a local newspaper.By Cole Blake
- Random38 People Test Positive For Coronavirus At Rikers Island: Report21 inmates and 17 workers have reportedly contracted covid-19.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeOver 1000 Inmates Escape Brazilian Prisons Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ReportCheck out this wild footage of hundreds of inmates running through the streets of Mongaguá, Brazil.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJay-Z & Yo Gotti File Lawsuits For 152 Inmates Against Mississippi DOCJay-Z and Yo Gotti filed a second civil lawsuit via their Team ROC prison reform initiative against the Mississippi Department of Corrections on behalf of 152 inmates.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeJay-Z Files Lawsuit Against Mississippi For Neglect Resulting In Inmate DeathsThis legal action was forewarned in a recent letter filed by Jay-Z and Yo Gotti.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Rocky's Possible Swedish Prison Performance Has Been Ruled Out By OfficialsThe Swedish prison board had some concerns about the idea.By Lynn S.
- MusicA$AP Rocky On His Return To Sweden: "They Want Us To Be Scared To Go Back"This is inspired.By Arielle London
- GramJuelz Santana Looking Swole In Latest Pic From PrisonJuelz Santana shared updated pic of himself from prison.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyKim Kardashian Advocates For Inmate Kevin Keith Who Was Sentenced To DeathKeith was convicted of a triple homicide.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Lyft Partnership Will Help 5,000 Inmates Get Free Rides To Job InterviewsKim Kardashian's work is paying off. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Attends White House, Announces Initiative To Help Inmates Get JobsKim Kardashian isn't giving up. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Recall Performing For Ol' Dirty Bastard In Rikers IslandRZA and Cappadonna recount drinking 40s and eating burgers inside of Rikers Island.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKanye West & Kim Kardashian Help Released Prisoner Remove Face TattoosKim Kardashian has helped release 17 first-time non-violent offenders in the past 90 days.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Team Receives Hundreds Of Letters Per Week From Inmates: ReportShe's reportedly been dubbed "The Princess of Prison Reform."By Erika Marie