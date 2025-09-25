Diddy's legal team has provided Judge Arun Subramanian with a series of letters of support from inmates who participated in the Bad Boy mogul's "Free Game" business course at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Diddy's been residing at the facility while awaiting his sentencing hearing, next month.

TMZ published several of the messages on Tuesday. "I was really appreciative to receive some knowledge of sort to take back to the real world an[d] not have to think about doing something illegal. He taught me to come up with a plan," a man named Charles Scruggs said. Quinton Davis also wrote: "The Free Game class with Mr. Combs has affected me in a good way and has impacted me because I've learned many things like how to create a successful plan. And that plan has to be realistic."

Diddy's attorneys revealed his "Free Game" course earlier in the week as part of a broader filing arguing for a lenient sentence. "Mr. Combs scripted a 15-page class plan for the course, which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development," his lawyers wrote, as caught by Business Insider. “… Because there are no other educational courses offered at MDC, 'Free Game with Diddy' had a substantial impact on many fellow inmates.”

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy will make his next appearance in the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on October 3. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but the prosecution is only recommending a 4-year sentence. His legal team, on the other hand, is seeking an even shorter sentence.