Diddy Gets Letters Of Support From Inmates Who Attended His "Free Game" Course

BY Cole Blake 260 Views
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's legal team shared the letters while arguing for a lenient sentence ahead of his hearing, next month.

Diddy's legal team has provided Judge Arun Subramanian with a series of letters of support from inmates who participated in the Bad Boy mogul's "Free Game" business course at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Diddy's been residing at the facility while awaiting his sentencing hearing, next month.

TMZ published several of the messages on Tuesday. "I was really appreciative to receive some knowledge of sort to take back to the real world an[d] not have to think about doing something illegal. He taught me to come up with a plan," a man named Charles Scruggs said. Quinton Davis also wrote: "The Free Game class with Mr. Combs has affected me in a good way and has impacted me because I've learned many things like how to create a successful plan. And that plan has to be realistic."

Diddy's attorneys revealed his "Free Game" course earlier in the week as part of a broader filing arguing for a lenient sentence. "Mr. Combs scripted a 15-page class plan for the course, which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development," his lawyers wrote, as caught by Business Insider. “… Because there are no other educational courses offered at MDC, 'Free Game with Diddy' had a substantial impact on many fellow inmates.”

When Is Diddy's Sentencing?
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Diddy will make his next appearance in the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on October 3. He faces up to 20 years in prison, but the prosecution is only recommending a 4-year sentence. His legal team, on the other hand, is seeking an even shorter sentence.

In the aforementioned filing, they suggested that he has already served enough time behind bars. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing," they wrote, as caught by People. They also shared character letters from other celebrities as well as Diddy's family.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
