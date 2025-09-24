Diddy launched a business class titled "Free Game" for his fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, his attorneys confirmed in a recent court filing. The course took place over 6 weeks and allowed the Bad Boy mogul to "spread his knowledge to his fellow inmates."

"Mr. Combs scripted a 15-page class plan for the course, which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development," his lawyers wrote, as caught by Business Insider. “... "Because there are no other educational courses offered at MDC, 'Free Game with Diddy' had a substantial impact on many fellow inmates.” They also noted that the course offered a Spanish interpreter.

Diddy's lawyers further claim that he intends to expand the program in the future. "He hopes to continue with and expand and improve upon this curriculum in the future," Combs' attorneys wrote. "His goal is to implement this program on a grander scale upon his release with programming to extend to youth in the community as well as in state operated facilities."

Diddy Character Letters

February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The note about Diddy's "Free Game" course came in a broader memo outlining their argument as to why the Bad Boy mogul deserves a lenient sentence. “He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” his lawyers wrote, as caught by People. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing."