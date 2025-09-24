Diddy Launched A “Free Game” Business Course For His Fellow Inmates

BY Cole Blake 479 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy's lawyers brought up the business course while outlining their reasoning for him deserving a light sentence.

Diddy launched a business class titled "Free Game" for his fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, his attorneys confirmed in a recent court filing. The course took place over 6 weeks and allowed the Bad Boy mogul to "spread his knowledge to his fellow inmates."

"Mr. Combs scripted a 15-page class plan for the course, which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development," his lawyers wrote, as caught by Business Insider. “... "Because there are no other educational courses offered at MDC, 'Free Game with Diddy' had a substantial impact on many fellow inmates.” They also noted that the course offered a Spanish interpreter.

Diddy's lawyers further claim that he intends to expand the program in the future. "He hopes to continue with and expand and improve upon this curriculum in the future," Combs' attorneys wrote. "His goal is to implement this program on a grander scale upon his release with programming to extend to youth in the community as well as in state operated facilities."

Read More: Ray J Warns That A RICO "Worse Than Diddy" Is Allegedly Coming For The Kardashians

Diddy Character Letters
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

The note about Diddy's "Free Game" course came in a broader memo outlining their argument as to why the Bad Boy mogul deserves a lenient sentence. “He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” his lawyers wrote, as caught by People. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing."

The filing also included several character letters from both celebrities and members of the Combs family. Yung Miami, Stevie J, and more all wrote in support of the Bad Boy mogul.

Read More: Diddy's Legal Team Demands Zero Jail Time In Letter To The Judge

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.8K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy's Legal Team Demands Zero Jail Time In Letter To The Judge 518
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.2K
Comments 1