A Comprehensive List Of Every Single Person Who Wrote A Character Letter For Diddy

Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial

Several supporters of Diddy have submitted character letters for the Bad Boy mogul ahead of his sentencing hearing, next month. The list includes a number of celebrities such as Yung Miami, Stevie J, and Carl Thomas, among others. It also features several members of Diddy's family, including Janice Combs, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, and more.

As for Miami, she reflected on their three-year relationship with her letter, noting that the man she dealt with was a "different person than the one often portrayed." In documents obtained by Meghann Cuniff, Miami wrote: "Behind the scenes, he was loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging. He motivated me, believed in me, and helped me grow both personally and professionally." She added: He helped shape me both professionally and personally. He believed in me, pushed me to grow, and taught me how to be a better businesswoman. He helped me find balance between chasing my dreams and being present for my family, because that’s what he did—no matter how busy he was, he never missed holidays or special moments with his family."

When Is Diddy's Sentencing Hearing?

As for Christian Combs, he shared his own emotional plea with Judge Arun Subramanian. "I’m asking you to please let my father out of jail! He does not deserve to be there and I know this from the bottom of my heart!! We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family," Christian wrote. "This is my dad and he is the best father in the whole world. He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible and to never be entitled and to always work for what I want and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly! He is the reason that I make music and the reason I am the person I am today!"

Diddy will return to the courtroom for his sentencing hearing on October 3. While he faces up to 20 years in prison, the prosecution has only recommended a 4-year sentence. His legal team is seeking a much shorter sentence.

Along with the submission of the character letters, Diddy's legal team outlined their reasoning for why the Bad Boy mogul deserves a lenient sentence. “He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment,” his lawyers wrote, as caught by People.. “It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life. A sentence no greater than 14 months is plainly ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to accomplish the purposes of sentencing."

