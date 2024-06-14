Birdman & Slim Allegedly Blindfolded A Universal Executive & Threatened Him During Negotiations

"New Cash Order" Documentary Screening
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Cash Money Records co-Founders Bryan "Birdman" Williams (L) and Ronald "Slim" Williams attend the "New Cash Order" Documentary Screening at Lighthouse International Theater on February 20, 2020 in New York City.
Given previous conversations about Birdman appreciating that Universal let him keep his masters, this was a curious alleged anecdote.

The rise of Cash Money is the stuff of legend, a label and collective so popular, uncompromising, profitable, and infamous that thinking of them today seems like it was much longer ago. Regardless, brothers Birdman and Slim built an empire that continues to hold weight as one of the most important rap group movements in history so far, and they recently stopped by a SiriusXM show to talk about their experience (the former through a call, the latter in person). They told the story of how they allegedly once blindfolded a Universal executive who wanted to sign them, took him to the New Orleans projects, and placed a gun on the table during their negotiations to make their intentions and energies very clear.

Of course, this is something to laugh back at these days since everything worked out, but it's still quite the scary situation if it actually happened. On the flip side, this could just be a Birdman and Slim story that's meant to further mythologize Cash Money as a group and the image of how they conduct business... right? At the end of the day, who knows, but whatever happened was enough to nab them keys to the city of New Orleans. Deservedly so, we might add, considering the sheer impact that they had not just artistically, but commercially and for entrepreneurship.

Birdman & Slim's Alleged Universal Exec Story

What's more is that Birdman and Slim's legacy might see even more reevaluation, appreciation, and throwback appeal this year. After all, Cash Money will reunite at this summer's Essence Fest in New Orleans, a very exciting and much-requested affair. At press time, we're still not super sure on who exactly will pop out alongside Stunna. But whoever they are, we're sure that it will be a very special moment.

Meanwhile, this anecdote about the Universal blindfold is quite interesting considering previous statements from Birdman speaking to his "love and respect" for the label allowing him to own his masters. Some fans were suspicious of this sentiment at first, and maybe this adds more fuel to that fire. But we know for sure that they had the power and, frankly, the balls to demand them. So who knows what history could've changed if things with Universal went another way?

