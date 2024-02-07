Birdman & Slim Receive Keys To New Orleans

It's no surprise that Birdman has received several accolades, and recently, his work in the music industry earned him one more. Earlier this week, the artist was given a key to his home city of New Orleans. His brother Slim, whom he co-founded Cash Money Records with, also accepted the award alongside the city's mayor LaToya Cantrell.

In a new clip, Birdman and Slim are seen holding their awarded keys while Cantrell looks on in approval. “Nothing never came easy for us coming from Uptown," Birdman began his brief speech. "I’m gonna continue. I’m not done with it. That’s why I never really cared about doing this, but I always felt like if you be honored that mean you finished what you been doing. I’m not finished yet.”

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Birdman Says He's "Not Finished Yet"

Birdman and Slim were met with applause from onlookers, as well as a few kind words from Mayor Cantrell. "Congratulations to Birdman & Slim!" a Tweet from earlier this week reads. "Yesterday I presented Keys to the City of New Orleans to Bryan 'Birdman' Williams & Ronald 'Slim' Williams. Thanks for your contributions to music & commitment to the community. Johnny and Gladys Williams would be PROUD." While Birdman certainly has no problems generating his own success, he's also able to see the potential in others, as evidenced by his relationship with Drake.

During an interview with JalenTV, he recalled meeting Drizzy for the first time, admitting that he knew he was destined to be a star. “First time I met him I told him he gonna be a legend," he described last month. "He was like ‘For real?’ I’m like ‘Yeah, Drake. You gonna be a f*cking legend in this game.’ Cuz the Hip Hop ain’t heard nothing like that.” What do you think of Birdman and Slim getting honored with Keys to New Orleans? What about the message Birdman shared after receiving the key? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 7 Times Rappers Walked Out Of Interviews

[Via]