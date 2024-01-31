7 Times Rappers Walked Out Of Interviews

In the industry, interviews are an essential medium to provide fans with insights into an artist’s life and creative process. However, not every interview goes down without a hitch. The dynamic between the reporter and the artist can sometimes lead to unexpected and intense moments, resulting in artists walking out. Most recently, EST Gee walked out on his interview with Bootleg Kev, ending their interview midway. However, he’s just one out of the pack. He joins other notable rappers who have decided that they’d rather ditch an interview than entertain any form of perceived criticism or disrespect.

Gucci Mane On iPower 92.1 (2010)

In 2010, Gucci Mane was set to appear on a radio interview with iPower 92.1, but the interview never began. Before the host and Gucci were to go on air, they were talking about the ATL rapper's album and prepping him on the topics that they would go over. However, once host A-Plus mentioned that they would ask questions about Gucci's relationship with Waka Flocka, he walked out of the studio seconds before they were to go on air. A-Plus eventually went live to explain the situation. “I ask Gucci is it cool to talk about that. He was like ‘What situation with Waka.’ And his immediate manager… he pulls him out the studio. And this is like 10 seconds before we go back on the air,'" A-Plus recalled.

Birdman On The Breakfast Club (2016)

Cash Money Records’ co-founder Birdman had a short and intense interview with The Breakfast Club that went viral. The rapper walked in, demanded “respect” on his name, and ended the interview with an expletive-laden tirade. While the interview was expected to take about 45 minutes, Birdman had other plans. In summary, he went off on the hosts for about 90 seconds and then proceeded to exit the room. The incident sparked numerous memes and became a defining moment in pop culture.

Kodak Black On HOT 97 (2018)

In 2018, Kodak Black made an appearance on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning to talk about his music. Although the interview kicked off on a positive note, just 15 minutes later, the discussion shifted to his ongoing sexual assault case. Kodak was uncomfortable about the discussion, especially since it was still a matter being dealt with in court, but Ebro pressed on. Nonetheless, the rapper quickly became displeased, and he abruptly left the interview.

Cuban Doll On No Jumper (2018)

Oftentimes, when a rapper signs up for an interview, they want to talk about their art. When things move in another direction, anything can happen as a result. In the case of Cuban Doll, who joined Adam Grandmaison in his studio for an interview, her primary focus was on discussing her music career. However, Adam seemed more interested in diving into the drama that Cuban seemed to be a part of. The entire exchange ended in about 16 minutes, when she was asked about Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, and ex-boyfriend Tadoe’s song “I Kill People.” Triggered by the question, she left the room.

Nicki Minaj’s New York Times Magazine Interview (2020)

In an interview with The New York Times, Nicki Minaj faced questions that she deemed quite rude and disrespectful. The interview commenced positively as Minaj enthusiastically discussed Instagram, self-image, and feminism. However, the interview turned sour when the rapper was asked about the ongoing feud involving her partner Meek Mill, and fellow labelmate Drake. The journalist asked Minaj: “Is there a part of you that thrives off drama, or is it no, just pain and unpleasantness…” The rapper swiftly displayed an unmistakable irritation, before calling the interviewer rude, and walking out of the interview.

Kanye West With Tim Pool (2022)

Kanye West has had several controversies swirling around him, especially given his antisemitic stances. While recording an interview for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast, Kanye was asked about his meeting with Donald Trump, but the rapper went on a long-winded rant about how certain people in power want to ruin his career. Agreeing with him, Pool said that “they have been extremely unfair.” West replied by inquiring about Pool's reference to "they," and suggested that perhaps the details couldn't be discussed on camera. Kanye and white nationalist Nick Fuentes then went on an antisemitic rant. However, just as Pool tried to explain his perspective on the matter, Ye got up and left the podcast.

EST Gee on Bootleg Kev (2023)

To promote his upcoming album El Toro 2, Kentucky-born rapper EST Gee joined Bootleg Kev in an interview. Kev attempted to delve into EST’s previous experience as a football player, but the rapper wasn’t enthusiastic about the topic. EST then indicated that he would prefer to talk about his album. Kev subsequently brought up the rapper signing with Yo Gotti, essentially ignoring the rapper’s wishes concerning the interview. He eventually decided he had had enough, and promptly exited the studio.

