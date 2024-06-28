Birdman & Lil Wayne Reunite To Celebrate Cash Money Anniversary At YouTube Gala

Birdman and Slim were recently honored with a Leaders & Legends award.

It's no secret that Birdman and Lil Wayne have had their fair share of ups and downs, but recently, the duo linked up for YouTube's annual Leaders & Legends Gala. The event took place in Los Angeles earlier this week, and Cash Money was honored with an award. Birdman accepted it just in time for Cash Money's 30th anniversary, along with co-founder Ronald “Slim” Williams. Of course, several artists from the label's roster were in attendance.

Mannie Fresh, Yo Gotti, Juvenile, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, and more joined the celebration. Birdman took to Instagram to share a fun photo from the evening, which shows him standing next to Weezy, Yo Gotti, and Mack Maine. “A movie @cashmoneyofficial #RICHGANG,” he captioned the post. “YMCMB [goat emoji] STUNNAMAN.”

Juvenile also shared a post of his own in honor of the occasion, unveiling a series of photos from the event as well as a heartfelt caption. "Shout out to everyone who showed up tonight for the 30th anniversary of cash money records to slim and birdman thanks for making me a part of this amazing journey and also thanks to youtube and Mr cohen for putting on this special event," he wrote.