Birdman Wants To Invest Some Serious Numbers Into Cash Money Reunion Tour

Last month, Birdman estimated that a joint show between Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake would net them $20 million. Now, it seems like he's holding on firmly to a similar idea, expanding upon it, and making sure it has the funds to succeed. Moreover, the Cash Money executive recently spoke on a reunion tour for the whole label, including the other Hot Boys and other artists. As one of the most dominant forces in 2000s and 2010s hip-hop, fans know quite well how exciting and promising this prospect is. During an Instagram Live interview, Baby spoke on his plans for a trek now that B.G. is out of prison.

"We definitely going on tour," Birdman remarked. "I’m putting up $100 mil for it myself. But one thing for certain, two things for sure, I ain’t guaranteeing that it’s gonna be everybody. I’m standing on business and that’s what it is. If it work out, it work out. If it don’t, it don’t. But we definitely gonna get this money, that’s for a fact." While he didn't specify too much, he named Weezy, Juvenile, B.G., and Mannie Fresh as "main players" in this initiative.

Read More: Gucci Mane Shares Unique Way That Birdman Inspired Him

Birdman Speaks On Cash Money Hitting The Road

"I don’t think it’s gonna be everybody, personally," Birdman went on. "S**t, I really don’t give a f**k- as long as we getting it. The main players gonna be there. First of all, I ain’t got nothing against no Turk at all, he’s still a [Hot Boy]. But I’m standing on business." For those unaware, Turk didn't receive the same ceremonious welcome home after his prison stint that B.G. did, and Stunna explained why. "To be honest, Turk ain’t have a relationship before he went to jail. I ain’t have a relationship with Turk, not at all."

Meanwhile, with B.G.'s release, this is quite the exciting and unitary time for the record label and its history. If it actually ends up panning out, this could be the best way imaginable to celebrate this pivotal rap legacy. If not, then maybe it will have created enough conversation for artists to put matters in their own hands. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Birdman and Cash Money.

Read More: B.G. Tells 2 Chainz He’s Planning To Drop 8 Albums

[via]