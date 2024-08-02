B.G. Comes For Turk's Neck On Diss Track "HANDS UP"

Things between New Orleans, Louisiana rap group Hot Boys are weird, to say the least. Since their "reunion" at the Essence Festival a few months back, B.G. and Turk specifically are seemingly the ones with the most issues. Lil Wayne's name can also be thrown in the mix too, so overall, there's just a lot wrong. But back to B.G. and Turk. The former has had it out for the latter ever since he cited "business" issues being his reasoning for not attending. This set off B.G. big time, eventually leading to rant that still leaves a lot up to interpretation of what is exactly going on. ""It’s only one n**** ain’t in this b****, you heard me? He brought that on his self, you heard me? N**** did a bunch of h*e s*** and can’t take it back. He gotta fault his self for not being here", B.G. said passionately. "The n**** know what he did last summer. And I’ma just leave it like that".
Turk would go on to respond to that callout, starting a back-and-forth disagreement. Now, B.G. is taking things to booth today, as he drops "HANDS UP". On the YouTube exclusive song, he essentially recites some of those same quotables above in addition to saying Turk should have never been a part of Hot Boys. The latter alludes to another previous video in which B.G. said that no one would miss Turk if he never rejoined the group. He ends of the song with some lines about how on real dudes should put their hands up. It will be interesting to see if Turk responds, especially given his previous statements. So, be sure to stick around with us for any updates.
"HANDS UP"- B.G.
