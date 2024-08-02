B.G. Comes For Turk's Neck On Diss Track "HANDS UP"

Things between New Orleans, Louisiana rap group Hot Boys are weird, to say the least. Since their "reunion" at the Essence Festival a few months back, B.G. and Turk specifically are seemingly the ones with the most issues. Lil Wayne's name can also be thrown in the mix too, so overall, there's just a lot wrong. But back to B.G. and Turk. The former has had it out for the latter ever since he cited "business" issues being his reasoning for not attending. This set off B.G. big time, eventually leading to rant that still leaves a lot up to interpretation of what is exactly going on. ""It’s only one n**** ain’t in this b****, you heard me? He brought that on his self, you heard me? N**** did a bunch of h*e s*** and can’t take it back. He gotta fault his self for not being here", B.G. said passionately. "The n**** know what he did last summer. And I’ma just leave it like that".