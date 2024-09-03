B.G. & Turk To Put Their Beef Aside Thanks To Lil Wayne In A Surprising Turn Of Events

No one saw this coming.

Lil Wayne has seemingly pulled off the impossible. According to HipHopDX, the Louisiana rapper is hosting another Lil' Weezyana Fest, this time in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on November 2. Tickets are going to go on sale Friday, September 6 at 8 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster. Cash Money label mate Mannie Fresh and Rob49 are two of the night's performers, with more special guests coming soon. However, easily the biggest storyline from this announcement is the fact that this will be a Hot Boys reunion. That means that B.G. and Turk are supposedly on good terms now.

This is a major plot twist, especially considering just how ugly things were between them. If you remember, the Hot Boys were supposed to link back up at ESSENCE earlier this summer. However, due to some "business issues", Turk was a no show, prompting B.G. to put him on blast on an Instagram Live. The real reason(s) as to why they were beefing are still unknown, however, when the former responded to the latter's comments, he was bringing up the fact that he didn't want to be disrespected.

Lil Wayne Is Helping B.G. & Turk Make Up With His Lil' Weezyana Fest

"Disrespect won’t be tolerated, n****. I don’t give a f*** who a n**** is". After that, things would heat up even further, with B.G. piling on in an interview saying that no one would care if Turk never returned to Hot Boys. Furthermore, the recently released rapper would go on to diss him on a YouTube exclusive track "Hands Up". Overall, it still feels like things could take a turn at any minute, but if this remains true, then we are happy to see the Hot Boys getting the band back together.