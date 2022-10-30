Things got lit at Lil WeezyAna Fest this weekend.

Lil Wayne hosted his sixth annual event in the lively city of New Orleans to close out October, and of course, it was loaded with plenty of star-studded surprises, including a guest appearance from the “How to Love” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator, Drake, who took to the stage alongside Weezy at Champions Square on Saturday (October 29) night.

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana 2022 at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

“Can you please make some noise for this foreigner? Let’s show him a good time in America,” the Young Money boss said to his audience before welcoming the Scorpion artist out to join him.

While he was chatting with the crowd, Drake didn’t hesitate to tease the Louisana-born rap legend for not recruiting him to sing “Mrs. Officer” as they used to do back in the day. “I was a little thrown off tonight,” he admitted into the microphone.

“‘Cuz you know, back in the day before I was Drake, I was Aubrey off Degrassi, right? And I used to be standin’ side stage, and when ‘Mrs. Officer’ came on, Lil Wayne used to call me on stage to sing Bobby’s part and he used to call me ‘Jimmy Valentino.'”

Champagne Papi continued, “I feel like I shoulda sang ‘Mrs. Officer’ tonight, I’m just saying!” before bursting into song as several show patrons made their voices heard along with his.

As NOLA reports, Cam’ron, Rick Ross, and a selection of local New Orleans bounce acts took turns performing while Wayne took smoke breaks or changed his outfit. When not performing, the host for the evening was spotted hanging with dozens of close friends and family members, as well as a 10-year-old at the festival on behalf of Make-A-Wish.

Check out more footage from Drake’s performance at the 2022 Lil WeezyAna Festival below, and let us know what you thought of his surprise appearance in the comments.

[Via]