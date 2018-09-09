surprise appearance
- MusicPusha T Makes Suprise Appearance At We Love Green FestivalPusha T linked up with French band Phoenix in Paris.By Ben Mock
- MusicIce Spice Makes Surprise Appearance At Eras Tour StopIce Spice rocked MetLife Stadium alongside Taylor Swift.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureIce Spice Performs "No Clarity" During Zedd's Set At Ultra Miami: VideoThe 23-year-old sampled the DJ's 2012 track, "Clarity" on her catchy track.By Hayley Hynes
- TVCardi B Will Perform During Surprise Appearance At Tonight's AMAs: ReportLooks like Chris Brown is out, and Bardi is in.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Surprises Fans At Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest In New Orleans: WatchThe Canadian called his frequent collaborator out for not inviting him to sing "Mrs. Officer" last night.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNew Episode Of "Atlanta" Includes A Surprise Gunna CameoThe currently incarcerated rapper acted alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry, on Thursday night's episode.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Performs "goosebumps" & "March Madness" During Future's Rolling Loud Set: WatchAttendees also saw Gucci Mane bring out Quavo and Takeoff, though they were cut off halfway through "Slippery."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMike Posner Praises Big Sean For Bringing Him Out At Coachella: "I'm Still Emotional"The "Top of the World" collaborators have been friends since the early days of their careers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent’s Surprise Super Bowl Appearance Among Twitter’s Favourite Halftime Show MomentsLeBron James described the performance as "the greatest halftime show [he's] ever seen!!!"By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLil Durk & Morgan Wallen Perform "Broadway Girls" At MLK Freedom FestRod Wave, Latto, and Moneybagg Yo were also performing at the event.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicWale Brought Out Q-Tip & Rick Ross To Perform During His Rolling Loud SetThe A Tribe Called Quest legend & Wale performed “Poke It Out/Vivrant Thing.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBeyonce Makes A Surprise Appearance At London Film Festival With Jay-ZThe couple made a rare, surprise public appearance at BFI's London Film Festival. By Nancy Jiang
- MusicBeyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance On "Disney Family Singalong"Beyoncé made everyone's night when she showed up on ABC's virtual "Disney Family Singalong" to do a rendition of "When You Wish Upon A Star."By Lynn S.
- MusicKanye West Makes Surprise Performance At XXXTentacion "Skins" Release PartyKanye West was the surprise guest at the "Skins" release party.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyComedy Cellar Owner Upset With Louis C.K. Surprise Performance At VenueNoah Dworman speaks out about Louis C.K.'s impromptu performance.By Milca P.