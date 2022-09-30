Gunna may have spent the last couple of months (and potentially the next few as well) locked up in jail, but that doesn’t mean the DS4EVER hitmaker isn’t still managing to make major career moves.

As HipHopDX reports, Thursday (September 29) night’s episode of Atlanta saw the 29-year-old make his acting debut, playing himself alongside Brian Tyree Henry’s Paper Boi, who he was filmed playing cards with in the studio for their scene together.

Gunna attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The pair were engaged in a tense round of Uno – one which Gunna appeared to be losing – as Paper slammed down a “wild” card before selecting the colour yellow as his choice.

At this point, the “P Power” hitmaker accused his competitor of cheating, saying, “You know I ain’t got no more yellow cards.” Henry’s character responded by stating that that was the whole point of his move before throwing down two “draw four” cards, prompting Wunna to opt for an L.

Just a few seconds later, Childish Gambino’s Earn arrived in the scene, followed by Paper Boi’s Aunt Jeanie who promptly kicked everyone out of the studio.

Gunna on 'Atlanta on Fx tonight pic.twitter.com/4b5ClG81VD — J💯Lewis (@LionUNLTD) September 30, 2022

It’s been noted that the episode was filmed this time last year inside Studio 9000, or the “A Room” at Atlanta’s own Pathwork Studios.

Aside from his TV triumph, Gunna is also likely feeling good to have his attorney Steve Sadow working so hard for his freedom. Currently, the rapper’s legal team is filing their third attempt at getting their client his ability to bond out of jail.

“Franz Kafka would be shocked to learn that ‘imprison him now; present the evidence sometime in the future’ appears to be the State’s reality in Fulton County,” Sadow declared in court. “The prosecution has been afforded ample time to develop evidence to support its motion to detain Kitchens. It has not succeeded.”

Though the lawyer makes a compelling argument, it should be noted that if the Fulton County judge denies this attempt, Gunna will remain behind bars until his trial is set to begin in January of 2023.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.