Brian Tyree Henry
- TVNew Episode Of "Atlanta" Includes A Surprise Gunna CameoThe currently incarcerated rapper acted alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry, on Thursday night's episode.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicT.I. Responds To Brian Tyree Henry Saying The Trap Music Museum Teaches How To "Cook Crack"T.I. has responded to Brian Tyree Henry saying that the Trap Music Museum in Atlanta is teaching people how to "cook crack."By Cole Blake
- TVBrian Tyree Henry Discusses Filming "Atlanta" For First Time In 3 YearsBrian Tyree Henry spoke about filming "Atlanta" for the first time in three years with James Corden, this week.By Cole Blake
- Movies"The Eternals" Set To Feature First Openly Gay Superhero In MCU"Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry will star as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first openly gay superhero in "The Eternals."By Keenan Higgins
- Entertainment"Godzilla VS Kong" Director Teases A New Design For The King Of ApesThe monster mash-up will feature updated looks. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBrian Tyree Henry Set To Star Alongside Millie Bobby Brown In "Godzilla VS. Kong"Monster madness. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" Cast Previews 35 Minutes Of Film At Comic ConSony has their own Spider-Man plans. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Actor Brian Tyree Henry To Star In "Child’s Play" Reboot With Aubrey PlazaBrian Tyree Henry is reportedly set to star in his first horror film. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNicolas Cage Cast As Spider-Man Noir In "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse""Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" is shaping up to be intense. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Has Been Renewed For A Third Season On FXAtlanta is coming back for a third season.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Latest Trailer Shows Off Gorgeous VisualsThe Black and Latin Spider-Man is getting his own film. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentViola Davis Leads Mourning Women To Finish Their Husband's Heist In "Widows""Widows" looks like the most interesting film of the year.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVAtlanta’s Robbin Season: An AppreciationWith the second season of the critically-lauded show coming to a close, we decided to take a look back at why Atlanta’s Robbin season has been so memorable. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season Finale: Earn's Redemption ArcIn the season finale of "Atlanta," the storylines wrap up neatly, leaving us rooting for each of the characters. By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 10: Blast From The PastThe Glover brothers take us back to the most awkward and difficult phase of Al and Earn's life: middle school. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews“Atlanta” Season 2 Episode 9: Earn Is On His Way OutEarn, after a series of L's, sets in motion another event-filled night for Paper Boi and the crew leading to bruised ego’s and faces. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 8: Paper Boi Wakes UpPaper Boi falls down the rabbit hole, coming out the other side with a realisation we've been waiting for him to have. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 6: Teddy Perkins Is The Stuff Of Nightmares"Atlanta" continues to subvert viewers expectations with its most captivating episode to date, "Teddy Perkins".By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 5: In Search Of The Perfect Fade"Barbershop" is the season's goofiest episode while underlying the importance of the black barbershop experience.By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 4: Van Gets Her WayThough the episode has a layer of racial anxiety and tension to it, it's Van's journey from start to finish that has us hooked. She finally gets the episode she deserves. By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 3: Adventures With Earn & His $100 Bill"Money Bag Shawty" is packed with hilarity, humorous anecdotes and call-backs but leaves you feeling a bit empty. By Dhruva Balram