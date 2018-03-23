Atlanta fx
- TVTwitter Reacts To Donald Glover & LaKeith Stanfield Kissing On "Atlanta"It's been one of the most buzzed about moments from the FX show's fourth and final season.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVStephen Glover Recalls Landing Soulja Boy Cameo For "Atlanta"Stephen Glover has detailed how Soulja Boy's cameo on "Atlanta" came together.By Cole Blake
- TVNew Episode Of "Atlanta" Includes A Surprise Gunna CameoThe currently incarcerated rapper acted alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry, on Thursday night's episode.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Atlanta" Star Donald Glover Addresses "Racial Abuse" HeadlinesDonald Glover clears the air on the London incident.By Marc Griffin
- TVDonald Glover Teases Atlanta Season 3 PremiereThe multi-hyphenate let fans know when they can expect the third season premiere of the beloved show. By Madusa S.
- TV"Atlanta" Set To Return To FX In 2021 With Season 3 & 4New details regarding the upcoming seasons of Atlanta revealed.By Aron A.
- TV"Atlanta" Season 3 Isn't Coming Anytime Soon According To Zazie BeetzThe latest season hasn't started filming yet.By Alexander Cole
- TVAtlanta’s Robbin Season: An AppreciationWith the second season of the critically-lauded show coming to a close, we decided to take a look back at why Atlanta’s Robbin season has been so memorable. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season Finale: Earn's Redemption ArcIn the season finale of "Atlanta," the storylines wrap up neatly, leaving us rooting for each of the characters. By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 10: Blast From The PastThe Glover brothers take us back to the most awkward and difficult phase of Al and Earn's life: middle school. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews“Atlanta” Season 2 Episode 9: Earn Is On His Way OutEarn, after a series of L's, sets in motion another event-filled night for Paper Boi and the crew leading to bruised ego’s and faces. By Dhruva Balram
- Reviews"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 8: Paper Boi Wakes UpPaper Boi falls down the rabbit hole, coming out the other side with a realisation we've been waiting for him to have. By Dhruva Balram
- TV"Atlanta" Season 2 Episode 4: Van Gets Her WayThough the episode has a layer of racial anxiety and tension to it, it's Van's journey from start to finish that has us hooked. She finally gets the episode she deserves. By Dhruva Balram