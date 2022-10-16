Stephen Glover detailed how he and his brother, Donald Glover, were able to convince Soulja Boy to sign on for a cameo in the sixth episode of Atlanta’s fourth season, “Crank Dat Killer.” Stephen addressed the guest appearance during an interview with Variety, earlier this week.

“He’s definitely an Atlanta staple,” Stephen said of Soulja Boy. “It wasn’t like we were trying to get him on the show, but I think the idea was so perfect for him. We don’t have the best luck getting high-profile people to be on the show. I know that sounds kind of crazy [because Season 3 featured actors like Liam Neeson], but we don’t. But this was one of those things where there’s no backup plan. It’s a funny idea, but you need Soulja Boy.”

The episode centers around a serial killer who targeted participants in the “Crank That” dance during the late 2000s.

Stephen says that the team completed the script before locking down an appearance from Soulja Boy.

He continued: “[If he had said no], getting someone else to play Soulja Boy would have been hilarious — but maybe there’s another snap legend we could have gotten. Maybe Fabo.”

As for how it came together, Stephen says Donald reached out to Soulja Boy personally, but that the rapper was interested at first.

“I remember Donald telling me that he got on the phone with Soulja Boy to see if he was interested, he’s talking to him, and he seems pretty lackadaisical. He’s like, ‘Mmhmm.’ He doesn’t seem very interested,” he explained.

It was once Soulja Boy realized he was talking to Donald directly, that he came on board: “And then he’s like, “Wait a second, is this, like, Donald? Oh! Why didn’t you say so? I thought I was talking to somebody else. Yeah, man, I’ll definitely do it!” He was excited. I saw he did an interview on The Breakfast Club a couple of months back where he was saying, ‘I’m an actor now! I got my first role!’ We shot a version on set in Atlanta where he wasn’t there. He just called in on the phone. And then they shot a version at his house.”

The series finale of Atlanta is scheduled to air on November 10.

