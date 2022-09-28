Gunna is once again filing another bond motion, this time arguing that there is “no evidence” to support the prosecution’s claim that he’s dangerous. Gunna was booked, along with Young Thug and 28 other members of YSL, for a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment back in May.

“The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held,” Gunna’s legal team wrote in their request for a new hearing.

Steven Sadow, who co-leads Gunna’s counsel, explained in a statement provided to Complex on Wednesday: “Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond.”

Gunna is being charged with one count of Conspiracy to violate a RICO Act. If his third bond hearing is unsuccessful, he will likely remain behind bars until his January 2023 trial date.

Young Thug has also been denied a bond of his own. In total, the YSL indictment includes charges of murder, armed robbery, participation in criminal street gang activity, and more.

