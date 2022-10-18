After being denied bail for the third time last week, Gunna and his team have a filed for bond for a fourth time. According to legal docs, the “Pushin’ P” rapper’s co-lead counsel Steven Sadow shared, “On three prior occasions, Defendant Kitchens has moved the Court for a reasonable bond. On each occasion, the State has made proffers at hearings that turned out to be false and/or misleading.”

In the seven-page filing, Sadow added, “The State’s obvious willingness to say or do anything to deny Mr. Kitchens pretrial bail has failed to proffer a single violent act or a single threat to a witness by Kitchens or on Kitchens’ behalf. It’s failure to correct any of its exaggerations and false proffers is a blight on the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Gunna attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On October 13th, Judge Ural Glanville sided with the prosecution who claimed that there was concern regarding Gunna intimidating witnesses. While his trial is set to begin in January 2023, the rapper’s team continues to champion for his release. Sadow continued, “Sergio Kitchens prays that the Court set this fourth bond motion down for a hearing on the November 10 or 17 calendar and require the State to respond in writing to this motion at least seven days before the hearing.”

Gunna was initially denied bond in May and the second time on July 7. Following his October denial, Sadow added, “The Court deserves nothing less than to be told the truth by the prosecutors. Kitchens respectfully demands the truth to be told, for his continued pretrial detention based on lies and misrepresentations constitutes a miscarriage of justice.”

The courts have yet to respond to Gunna’s fourth request. As for now, his trial is set to start in January 2023.