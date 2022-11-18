The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.

Today (November 17), Young Thug and Gunna made appearances at court hearings, and both looked to be in good spirits. According to Billboard, prosecutors asked the judge to delay the trial for two months.

The trial is set to launch in January, but prosecutors wanted it pushed until March. They argued that 28 of the defendants had not yet obtained attorneys, but a judge denied their request. Jury selection will reportedly begin on January 5.

Young Thug and Gunna have both petitioned for bond on numerous occasions and were denied. Gunna’s legal team reportedly stated they would seek a fourth bond hearing. The authorities claim the rappers are dangerous if released because they may influence or threaten witnesses.

Billboard further states that due to the high volume of defendants—28 in total—there aren’t enough court-appointed attorneys to tackle the case.

“It is unjust that Mr. Williams rots in the county jail and … is being required to wait on the appointment of counsel for co-indictees,” Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel, stated back in October. “It has been too long to leave a human being in custody without trial, without discovery, without the statutory right to a speedy trial and without bond.”

Another point of contention has been the rappers’ lyrics. Prosecutors have argued that Young Thug hinted at or plainly made confessions in his songs. They want to use this as evidence, but his famous peers are rallying against it.

