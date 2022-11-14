Presently, hip-hop fans are awaiting news on whether we’ll be seeing those indicted in this year’s YSL RICO case head to court in January. It was previously made known that the Fulton County District Attorney is seeking to have the trial pushed to March to ensure that everyone involved has adequate legal representation.

In the meantime, many have been speculating about the fates that await some of the bigger rappers who have already spent months in jail, such as Gunna and Young Thug.

Young Thug and Gunna attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As far as the former goes, Atlanta journalist George Chidi seemingly believes that the DS4EVER hitmaker has the best chance of walking away from this with his affairs still somewhat intact. Despite the optimistic projections, Wunna has still been denied bond several times this year.

Thugger, on the other hand, has a bit more pressure riding on his shoulders. The 31-year-old’s name remains in connection with more serious crimes, and he has several children counting on him outside the jail walls.

During a recent sitdown with VladTV, “Angel” singer Akon spoke about the forthcoming trial. He revealed that, as far as he’s concerned, Jeffery Williams will be blackballed from the hip-hop community going forward if he chooses to snitch.

“The question is, is he willing to cooperate to save himself and his family?” the 49-year-old pondered. “Is he willing to take that mud in the face… He has to decide whose life is more important — their life or the people he’s trying to impress.”

Akon went on to say, “Being known to the world as a snitch is the biggest embarrassment to the world.” The Missouri native also noted that “[Thug’s] career will be over” should he opt to snitch.

“It will be over. If he does do music, it ain’t gon’ be hip-hop because hip-hop they will cancel him. The good thing about him is he’s so talented. This n*gga could do pop music or country,” he pointed out to VladTV. “Them white folks don’t know nothing about what’s going on in the streets.”

The “Smack That” artist insisted, “They don’t give a f*ck. So he would have to switch genres altogether to even have a chance, but hip-hop? Forget it.”

The latest update from Young Thug reveals his attorney recently filed a motion to have the entire case dismissed. Read all about that here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]