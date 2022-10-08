Young Thug and Gunna may be behind bars awaiting trial for longer than was previously expected, if Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis has her way, that is.

On Thursday (October 6), the DA filed a 10-page motion requesting a delay in the trial of Young Thug, Gunna, and the 26 other affiliates locked up with them in the ongoing YSL RICO case. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Willis’ request is due to the fact that more than a quarter of those in jail for the gang-related charges do not yet have legal representation.

Specifically, she noted that eight of the 28 defendants remain without attorneys, months after being indicted. Willis would like to see the January 9 scheduled start date be moved until March 27 so that the defendants have time to get a lawyer.

“A continuance to the final week in March would protect the speedy trial rights of those who have asserted those rights, while also ensuring that the additional eight defendants have properly prepared appointed counsel,” Willis wrote in her official motion.

It’s been noted that, in the same document, the DA requested that defendants be tried together since they participated in the same conspiracy, and similar evidence is expected to be used in each trial.

“[We are] concerned about the inconvenience and ‘trauma’ of repeated testimony of witnesses who were the victims of violent gang crimes,” prosecutors wrote in the motion.

At this time, a judge is expected to make a decision later this month after reviewing the information presented.

Young Thug attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

