With just three months left in 2022, there’s no denying that Young Thug, Gunna, and the other YSL members who have been locked up in jail are eager to find out their fate in their forthcoming January RICO trial.

It was recently reported that the So Much Fun artist and his legal team have requested that a judge suppress information that the rapper shared during an involuntary interrogation, as well as any evidence that may have been uncovered during an unlawful search of the 31-year-old’s previously seized electronics.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Young Thug attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Now, a new report from AllHipHop reveals that attorney Brian Steel has crafted several questions for potential jurors in the trial in hopes of gaining a better understanding of their feelings towards rappers. “Some people believe that artists who perform rap music, including ‘gangsta rap,’ may commit crimes or violent acts to enhance their image or promote their career. What do you think?” one question asked.

Others pondered, “Do you associate Hip Hop artists/rappers with criminal behaviour or believe they break the law more than average citizens?” and “Do you believe rap lyrics are usually autobiographical (the songwriter is telling stories about his/her real life)?”

Potential jurors were also asked about their own past experiences with crime, whether they had been a victim of one or arrested in the past. “Have you known anyone who has been murdered or died as a result of a crime?” one section inquired.

Aside from that, the questionnaire also touched on gang activity and tattoos, asking, “Do you have any specialized training or education about criminal street gangs, including how they operate and how people join, are recruited, or are pressured or threatened to join?” and “Would the fact that a defendant or witness has extensive tattoos, including on the face, cause you to reject or disbelieve that person?”

Seeing as the impending trial is such a high-profile one, Thug’s legal team had a few questions for prospective jurors about what they’ve been hearing in the media.

“There is nothing wrong with having read, seen or heard something about the case. However, we need to know what, if anything, you have read, seen or heard,” they explained in the questionnaire.

