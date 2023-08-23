Young Thug Shares Optimistic Message For His Nephew

Young Thug shared a message of confidence for his nephew during a text message exchange that has made its way to social media. During the conversation, the incarcerated rapper mentions that he’s on the way home.

“LY2 Peter u good,” Thug asked his nephew, according to HipHopDX. He replied: “Yes, Unc I really Miss You Brah AINT Nan Like When U Hea I Miss having Fun I miss Listening To Everything U Tell Me I Miss Waking Up Knowing we Together .. I’m Continuing To Record n Do Watt I Gotta Do Just Need You Hea.” Thug responded: “Im otw jack thats ongod.”

Read More: Young Thug Releases New Album “Business Is Business”

Young Thug In Concert

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: Young Thug performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on September 19 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival)

Young Thug will have his work cut out for him to get home soon. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been adamant about putting the YSL mogul behind bars. “It does not matter what your notoriety is or what your fame is. If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, then you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” she said after his arrest.

Young Thug Messages His Nephew

Having been in jail for over a year, the court is still searching to narrow down a jury for the lengthy case. Before that happens, Thug has been denied bond four times. His attorney, Brian Steel, argues that Thug isn’t a risk if allowed out of jail. “Mr. Williams is not a risk to commit a crime and he’s not a risk to flee the jurisdiction and that’s what bond is about,” Steel told ABC News back in April. Be on the lookout for further updates on Thug’s case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Young Thug Let Out Of Jail To Attend Angela Grier’s Funeral: Report

[Via]