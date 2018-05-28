nephew
- MusicYoung Thug Shares Optimistic Message For His NephewYoung Thug says that he's on the way home.By Cole Blake
- ViralRihanna Shouts Out RXKNephew In New TikTokIs this the craziest musical crossover of 2023 so far? If not, it might just be the coolest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJanet Jackson's Performances Slammed By Nephew For "Degrading & Objectifying" WomenTJ Jackson feels as though his aunt's performances are "over-sexualized" in a way that's "not healthy."By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsKing Von's Nephew Gets A Realistic Toy Gun For ChristmasKing Von's sister gets her son a realistic toy gun for Christmas, and people had a lot to say.By Alex Zidel
- SportsJay-Z's Nephew Accused Of Sexual Assault: ReportNahziah Carter, 21-year-old college basketball star and nephew of rapper Jay-Z, has reportedly been accused of sexual assault by two women.By Alex Zidel
- RandomDaBaby Accidentally Pushes His Nephew, Gets The Dirtiest Look EverDaBaby's nephew was just trying to enjoy his new toy, but he was accidentally pushed to the ground by the rapper.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Gets Second Autopsy On Nephew Who Died In PrisonTyler Perry has hired a medical practitioner to perform another autopsy on his nephew, Gavin Porter, who allegedly died by suicide in prison.By Lynn S.
- GossipTyler Perry's Nephew Dies By Hanging Self In Prison: ReportTyler Perry's nephew, Gavin Porter, was reported to have committed suicide by hanging himself in prison, but his family is suspicious about these claims by prison officials.By Lynn S.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Nephew Bashes "Leaving Neverland" Rape Accuser Wade Robson"Wade's changed his story about four different times."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSmokepurpp & Lil Pump Team Up For New Song "Nephew"Listen to Smokepurpp's new song "Nephew" featuring Lil Pump.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPusha T's "Daytona" Album Cover Defended By Whitney Houston's NephewThe whole Houston family is not in agreement over Pusha T's new album. By Matthew Parizot