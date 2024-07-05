NLE Choppa Helps King Von's Nephew Perform His Favorite Song From The Late Rapper Onstage: Watch

NLE continues to show why he is so likable.

Not only is NLE Choppa one of the most comedic rappers in the game right now, but he is also one of the nicest. The Memphis, Tennessee star has repeatedly poured out so much love and kindness into the world in many ways. For how young he is (21), he shows just as much as maturity, if not more than others twice his age. One prime example you can look to is the amount of hate he received for dropping "SLUT ME OUT 2". The homophobic claims did not get to him and instead showed incredible mental strength. Now, NLE Choppa is helping carry on the legacy of King Von.

The hitmaker had a segment at the Vegandale Festival to attend to and what better way to go about it than to pay homage to a Chicago legend. NLE has shown that he has a lot of love for the late superstar in the making in the past, so this comes as no surprise. Choppa reached out to Von's nephew, GrandBabii, and asked him to help out with his show. According to him, he told GrandBabii that he needed to show out for his uncle and he was in, although for being so young the nerves were real.

NLE Choppa Is Carrying Out King Von's Legacy

However, as you can see in the video, he manages to jump right into it after a short chat with Choppa onstage. The latter also asked what song they should spin, and assumed his answer would be "Crazy Story". However, GrandBabii requested "GTA", as that was his favorite of his uncle's. According to Choppa's post, the younsgter told him he wants to pursue music, "After that he told me standing on the stage performing made him want to be a rapper. I’m just glad to play a small part in the successful career I know he’s gonna have one day 💯🤲🏼". Choppa continues to be a source of inspiration for the any aspiring MC.