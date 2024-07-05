NLE Choppa Helps King Von's Nephew Perform His Favorite Song From The Late Rapper Onstage: Watch

BYZachary Horvath218 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: NLE Choppa attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
NLE continues to show why he is so likable.

Not only is NLE Choppa one of the most comedic rappers in the game right now, but he is also one of the nicest. The Memphis, Tennessee star has repeatedly poured out so much love and kindness into the world in many ways. For how young he is (21), he shows just as much as maturity, if not more than others twice his age. One prime example you can look to is the amount of hate he received for dropping "SLUT ME OUT 2". The homophobic claims did not get to him and instead showed incredible mental strength. Now, NLE Choppa is helping carry on the legacy of King Von.

The hitmaker had a segment at the Vegandale Festival to attend to and what better way to go about it than to pay homage to a Chicago legend. NLE has shown that he has a lot of love for the late superstar in the making in the past, so this comes as no surprise. Choppa reached out to Von's nephew, GrandBabii, and asked him to help out with his show. According to him, he told GrandBabii that he needed to show out for his uncle and he was in, although for being so young the nerves were real.

Read More: Eminem Returns To "The Marshall Mathers LP" House In "Tobey" Music Video Teaser

NLE Choppa Is Carrying Out King Von's Legacy

However, as you can see in the video, he manages to jump right into it after a short chat with Choppa onstage. The latter also asked what song they should spin, and assumed his answer would be "Crazy Story". However, GrandBabii requested "GTA", as that was his favorite of his uncle's. According to Choppa's post, the younsgter told him he wants to pursue music, "After that he told me standing on the stage performing made him want to be a rapper. I’m just glad to play a small part in the successful career I know he’s gonna have one day 💯🤲🏼". Choppa continues to be a source of inspiration for the any aspiring MC.

What are your thoughts on NLE Choppa performing with the nephew of King Von? Is this the most wholesome moment in rap this year, why or why not? How important is the late rapper to the game in your opinion? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding NLE Choppa and King Von. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Summer Walker & Her New Man Let Their Love Sparkle Like Fourth Of July Fireworks On IG

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicNLE Choppa Affirms That He Makes His Raunchiest Songs While Celibate1017
Andy Lyons/Getty Images for BIG3MusicNLE Choppa Says He Told Lil Durk Not To Retaliate Over King Von's Death16.1K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNLE Choppa Is Open To Working With NBA Youngboy On A Track1489
2024 BET Awards - ArrivalsMusicNLE Choppa Hilariously Reacts To A Fan Licking Him At A Basketball Game1360