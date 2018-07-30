wholesome
- MusicDrake Shares Wholesome Moment With Fan As He Walks Out On TourThe two had a heart-to-heart, and didn't even need to exchange any words to do so.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramG Herbo & His Baby Boy Are Running From The Feds In Adorable Video"What y'all think we stole???"By Lynn S.
- GramMachine Gun Kelly Invited Trippie Redd To His Thanksgiving DinnerMachine Gun Kelly is for the people. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJoyner Lucas Pledges Financial Support For Single Mothers In NeedJoyner Lucas is for the people. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicIDK Stops His Show To Console A Crying FanIDK is a man of integrity. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJeezy Comes Through For A Family After Their House Burns DownJeezy solidifies his position as "man of integrity."By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJustin Bieber Gives Hailey Baldwin A Cake In The Face For Her BirthdayA wholesome thanksgiving. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicKyle Delivers "Ups N Downs" Performance Alongside Beast-Mode Ukulele PlayerKyle and Einer Banks come through with a raw performance of "Ups N Downs." By Mitch Findlay