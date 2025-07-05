Lil Uzi Vert Signs A Female Fan's Baby

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
Apr 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American hip hop recording artist Lil uzi Vert during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Uzi Vert has always been very chill with their fans, but them signing this baby is another level of wholesome.

Lil Uzi Vert's heart has always been in the right place, and it helped him become one of hip-hop's biggest and most beloved stars. Moreover, they've shown his supporters love right back and kept themselves grounded. So, when see videos of them signing fans' babies, we aren't shocked.

They literally did that though earlier this week as caught by Our Generation Music. While at some sort of meet and greet, a mother brought over her adorable baby boy. While the woman held her baby, Lil Uzi Vert got to work on signing the back of his shirt.

"From Uzi," they wrote. In another funny moment in the clip, they could tell the child was getting a little antsy. "I swear I'm almost he done," they said as they were finishing up. Moreover, the Philadelphia rapper said they might have to link back up with the child when he gets older.

Fans were eating up this video in the comments section. "This is so wholesome [crying face emoji]," "Some day lil uzi vert will be great dad," "That baby just got blessed," were a few replies.

They certainly did and hopefully, fans get blessed with new music soon.

Lil Uzi Vert Hospital

It's been about seven months and change since Eternal Atake 2, which was unfortunately not the superstar's best work. Uzi's output in the last few years has not been up to par for most fans. Lately, the Luv Is Rage 2 creator has been dealing with some personal issues, so updates on new material have been rare.

In late April, Uzi was rushed to the hospital after an EMS call was made for a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan. JT was reportedly with him for this concerning moment. To this day, it remains unclear what the issue was, but they were doing "okay" according to Kanye West not too long after they arrived to be treated.

