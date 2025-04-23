Kanye West Gives A Health Update On Lil Uzi Vert After Concerning Hospital Trip

Kanye West says that Lil Uzi Vert is "okay" after paramedics rushed them to the hospital on Tuesday. He shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) of a conversation he had with Digital Nas, who himself shared to West a conversation he had with someone who appears to have direct knowledge of the situation.

In Digital Nas' messages, the source confirms to him: "Ike is going get a update for me when he's awake, they saying he was just dehydrated but ik there's more to it." In another message, they added that Uzi's cousin said the rapper is "okay."

Kanye's post is the first update there has been on Uzi's health. According to a report from TMZ, paramedics brought him to a hospital in New York City on Monday after receiving a call to EMS for a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan. Eyewitnesses watched them wheel Uzi through the lobby on a gurney around 2:30 PM.

As they put them in the ambulance, security held up black umbrellas to prevent witnesses from getting a closer look at Uzi. Their girlfriend, City Girls rapper JT, was also by their side during the incident. Neither Lil Uzi Vert nor JT have provided an update on the situation as of Wednesday afternoon.

Kanye West's New Song

In addition to sharing an update on Lil Uzi Vert, Kanye West has also been making headlines for dropping a bombshell new song called, "Cousins." On the track, he shockingly admits to having had an incestuous relationship with his cousin when he was growing up.