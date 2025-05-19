Lil Uzi Vert Exposes Hater's Hypocritical DMs

Lil Uzi Vert's latest social media antics come after a concerning health scare in New York City, last month.

Lil Uzi Vert exposed a social media hater after they trolled them on Instagram, revealing that the user had been showing love in their DMs for years. The supportive messages date back to 2019. "Imma show yall how n****s really be on my d*ck pause like it's funny bot activity," Uzi wrote in the post. The screen of their DMs featured numerous messages such as heart emojis and more.

On X (formerly Twitter), fans are getting a kick out of the clap back. "Out of all the hate comments Uzi receives the one that said 'u look like nine vicious' is the one that he gave his attention to," one user wrote in response to Kurrco sharing the post. Other users were more critical of Uzi giving the hater attention. "30 year old multimillionaire crying about an instagram comment from a white guy named jesse. You cant make it up," one fan posted.

Lil Uzi Vert Health Update

The social media drama comes after Lil Uzi Vert made headlines, last month, for being rushed to the hospital. They had been staying at a hotel in New York City when TMZ released footage from an eyewitness. They caught Uzi being wheeled into an ambulance alongside their girlfriend, JT.

While details were scarce on the hospitalization, Kanye West provided an update on social media at the time. He wrote that Uzi was "okay" shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter) of a conversation he had with Digital Nas, who had just spoken with someone who appeared to have direct knowledge of the situation. The person Nas spoke with claimed that Uzi was just dehydrated. Uzi ended up returning to Instagram a couple of weeks later with a skateboarding video. He seemed to film it in a recording studio.

