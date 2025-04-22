Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To The Hospital With JT By His Side

Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to a hospital in New York City on Monday after a call was place to EMS for a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan. According to a new report from TMZ, an eyewitness at the hotel saw paramedics wheeling the Eternal Atake rapper through the lobby on a gurney around 2:30 PM. They then loaded them into an ambulance before taking off for the hospital.

Further details about their condition remain unavailable, although they were reportedly conscious. Security held up black umbrellas to prevent witnesses from getting a good look at them. TMZ also reports that City Girls rapper JT was by their side. The outlet has since obtained and published footage to confirm the incident.

Neither Lil Uzi Vert nor JT have provided an update on the situation for fans on social media. The two have been dating since 2019. During that time, they've remained incredibly close.

At many points, JT has spoken out in defense of Uzi's more polarizing behavior. Earlier this year, she backed them up on social media following a new hairstyle. "If Uzi was white nothing he do would bother yall miserable ass n*s!" JT wrote in February. After one user accused them of doing "YT people stuff," she further countered: "What's white ppl stuff? Lazy fat b*tch? Do you know your own history stfu pigeon! & all y'all poor b*tches with them bought verified checks looking a response for funds. I have a f*ck thing for ya!"

Lil Uzi Vert New Music

The hositalization comes after Lil Uzi Vert promised to release music more frequently in 2025. Speaking with Rolling Stone following the release of Eternal Atake 2, last November, they confirmed fans would get to hear more releases from them going forward.

“Yeah. I’m on go. I’m not even lying," Uzi told the outlet. "They thought I was lying a few minutes ago. Now the tape is coming, everybody’s like, 'You weren’t lying.' They swore I was lying. They were cursing me out.”