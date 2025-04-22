Lil Uzi Vert Rushed To The Hospital With JT By His Side

BY Cole Blake 1348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Further details on Lil Uzi Vert's current condition or why paramedics brought them to the hospital remain unclear.

Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to a hospital in New York City on Monday after a call was place to EMS for a "sick person" at a hotel in Lower Manhattan. According to a new report from TMZ, an eyewitness at the hotel saw paramedics wheeling the Eternal Atake rapper through the lobby on a gurney around 2:30 PM. They then loaded them into an ambulance before taking off for the hospital.

Further details about their condition remain unavailable, although they were reportedly conscious. Security held up black umbrellas to prevent witnesses from getting a good look at them. TMZ also reports that City Girls rapper JT was by their side. The outlet has since obtained and published footage to confirm the incident.

Neither Lil Uzi Vert nor JT have provided an update on the situation for fans on social media. The two have been dating since 2019. During that time, they've remained incredibly close.

At many points, JT has spoken out in defense of Uzi's more polarizing behavior. Earlier this year, she backed them up on social media following a new hairstyle. "If Uzi was white nothing he do would bother yall miserable ass n*s!" JT wrote in February. After one user accused them of doing "YT people stuff," she further countered: "What's white ppl stuff? Lazy fat b*tch? Do you know your own history stfu pigeon! & all y'all poor b*tches with them bought verified checks looking a response for funds. I have a f*ck thing for ya!"

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Gave Us Their "Aha" Moment With The Intoxicating "Ps & Qs"

Lil Uzi Vert New Music

The hositalization comes after Lil Uzi Vert promised to release music more frequently in 2025. Speaking with Rolling Stone following the release of Eternal Atake 2, last November, they confirmed fans would get to hear more releases from them going forward.

“Yeah. I’m on go. I’m not even lying," Uzi told the outlet. "They thought I was lying a few minutes ago. Now the tape is coming, everybody’s like, 'You weren’t lying.' They swore I was lying. They were cursing me out.”

While Uzi hasn't followed through with a new project, they did post and delete freestyle remixes to songs from underground rappers Babyxsosa and SlimeGetEem, last month.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Takes Unique Approach To Teasing “Eternal Atake 2”

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom Relationships JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert From "Miserable" Criticism Of Their New Haircut 1497
BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals Music JT Absolutely Tears Into Fan Who Criticized Lil Uzi Vert's Mixtapes 1253
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th Anniversary Relationships JT Trades Shots With Fan For Shading Lil Uzi Vert On Social Media 407
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Lil Uzi Vert Riles Up Social Media With Latest Selfie 1.5K