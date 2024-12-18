JT Absolutely Tears Into Fan Who Criticized Lil Uzi Vert's Mixtapes

She does not play when it comes to Uzi.

Lil Uzi Vert stock is at an all time low. The rapper was universally derided for their last album, Eternal Atake 2. Fans also criticized Uzi's decision to commemorate the album's release by rebranding all of the artwork from their past mixtapes on streaming. One fan even compiled screenshots of EPs that compile songs from Lil Uzi Vert's PINK TAPE. Uzi's girlfriend, however, was not feeling the slander. JT hopped on social media to air out the fan. She also urged Uzi's critics to move on, given how long ago the EPs in the screenshot were released.

The fan in question was baffled as to why Lil Uzi Vert broke up the songs from their album and tried to repackage them. "This is so embarrassing," the Twitter user asserted. "Who's idea was this." JT quickly sprung into action. She took the fan to task for complaining about a release from 2023. "Y'all b*tches are annoying," she wrote. "Every day looking new ways to make ppl come at him." JT then ordered the user, and all those who have criticized Uzi, to lay off. "Get off his d*ck," she demanded. "Sh*t dropped over a year ago bored a*s b*tches."

JT Told Fans To Get Off Lil Uzi Vert's "D*ck"

This is not the first time JT has defended Lil Uzi Vert from online criticism. The latter was put through the ringer when they showcased bizarre dance moves during their Coachella performance. Some fans made fun of Uzi's dancing, while others tagged JT demanding an explanation for the performance. JT clapped back at one of them and made her feelings on the matter clear. "You actually need edges," JT fired back at one user. "Y'all obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky asf." The City Girls star then questioned why fans are so concerned with Uzi's antics. "What is it to you," she rhetorically asked. "Why do you need answers skinthead?."