JT Loved Lil Uzi Vert’s Viral Coachella Dance Moves

JT came to Lil Uzi Vert's defense on Twitter.

JT has come to the defense of her partner, Lil Uzi Vert, on social media, as they've been facing criticism for their viral dance moves at Coachella from Friday night. After praising the rapper in one post which reads, “UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!! CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!!," users flocked to her replies with complaints.

One user wrote: "Wait wait wait Lil Uzi was Voguinglast night and he did the death drop!!! Now @ThegirlJT we need answers now ma ma." In response, JT fired back: “You actually need edges. Y’all obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky asf! What is it to you? Why do you need answers skint head?”

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Host "Pink Prom" Event In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

The dance moves weren't Uzi's only antics from the event. They also sold merch featuring their pronouns mixed with Eminem. The black t-shirts went for $40 each with the word, "THEMINEM," blasted across the front. Elsewhere during the set, Uzi told fans: "Can I tell y'all a secret? I've been holding this in for a very long time. I'm pretty sure a lot of you already knew this. What I wanna tell y'all tonight is… I love y'all and I hope, no matter what, y'all love me the same way I love y'all." Check out JT's response to the performance and the backlash from fans below.

JT Speaks Out On Lil Uzi Vert

Uzi and JT have been dating since 2019 but only went Instagram official in 2021. While there's been moments of drama, they've remained together and it's even been theorized they're married. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
