Lil Uzi Vert Releases Eminem-Inspired "Theminem" Merch & Vogues At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert, who performed at Coachella on Friday night, sold merch at the festival making a play on words of their pronouns as well as Eminem. The $40 black t-shirt features the word “THEMINEM” across the front. Uzi came out as using they/them pronouns back in July 2022.

Speaking with 032c magazine, last summer, they explained: “No, I never hesitated but I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed. Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore. This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Changes Pronouns To "They/Them" On Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Additionally, Uzi made headlines at the festival for voguing on stage. While some users on social media weren't fans of the move, Uzi's partner, JT, came to their defense. "UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!!" JT wrote. "CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!!" Check out Uzi's merch as well as their dance moves below.

Lil Uzi Vert Sells "Theminem" Merch & Vogues On Stage

Elsewhere during the set, Uzi told fans: "Can I tell y'all a secret? I've been holding this in for a very long time. I'm pretty sure a lot of you already knew this. What I wanna tell y'all tonight is… I love y'all and I hope, no matter what, y'all love me the same way I love y'all." Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert Balances A Wedding Cake In New Campaign For Marc Jacobs: Watch

[Via]