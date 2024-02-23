Meek Mill Laments The Decline Of Music Festival Lineups

Music Festival season is just around the corner. Rolling Loud LA takes place in mid March and Coachella follows just a few weeks later in April officially kicking off the stretch of the calendar where fans can see numerous major artists all in the same place. But some online have been expressing a lack of MAJOR moves from festivals this year. Coachella revealed its headliners are hitmaker Doja Cat, beloved rapper Tyler, The Creator, and indie pop darling Lana Del Rey. The festival also recruited a reunion of No Doubt, playing their first shows in almost a decade.

Following the announcement fans couldn't help but think the lineup is just okay. In Coachella's case, the festival is often home to some of the biggest stars in all of music and some of the most sought after live experiences around. In recent years Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, and Bad Bunny have headlined the festival at the height of their fame. Beloved critical darlings like LCD Soundsystem, Tame Impala, Radiohead, and Frank Ocean have also been tapped as headliners. It's unclear if Coachella specifically inspired a recent Meek Mill tweet. But the rapper is taking aim at declining festival rosters regardless. Check out what he had to say below.

"These festival line ups getting weaker and weaker" Meek's tweet about the situation reads. In the comments fans debate whether he's talking about Coachella, Roots Picnic, or Made In America. Meek never followed up on the claim with any specifics though.

Meek Mill recently popped up for a feature on the new Fivio Foreign album Pain & Love 2. He appears on the track "Same 24" which currently sits as the second most streamed song on the record on Spotify with well over 2 million plays. What do you think of Meek Mill's comments about music festivals? Do you agree that the quality of their lineups is declining? Let us know in the comment section below.

