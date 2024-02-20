Meek Mill Confuses Fans With Post About Burying A Friend

Meek Mill is confusing his followers with a new post on Twitter about burying one of his friends. On Sunday, he posted without context: "Burying my mans hope he don’t go to hell!" While many of his followers took this for truth, it appears he was quoting the LIHTZ song, "Serenity."

"Meek mill has to have the oddest tweets," one user wrote. "His friend passed away and this man tweeted 'burying my mans hope he don’t go to hell'. ¿ Like whattttttt ? Pray for his soul Meek. Jesus lol." Another fan remarked: "Finally, someone is real. If you believe then a lot of people you know can't make it to heaven when you know they are sinning." Some users sent kind words his way. "He's in great hands now, rest assured. Sending love and strength your way," one replied. Meek isn't the only artist to shout out LIHTZ for the track. As caught by AllHipHop, Timbaland commented "Nowwwww this rite here," with several mind-blown emojis in response to the song on Instagram.

Read More: Meek Mill Voices Support For Chris Brown & Calls Out Ruffles

Meek Mill Performs In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 26: Recording artist Meek Mill performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 26, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)

Referencing LIHTZ isn't the only reason Meek's tweets have made headlines this week. He also caught attention for coming to the defense of Chris Brown after the singer claimed the NBA uninvited him from the All-Star Celebrity Game due to sponsors being upset with his inclusion. Meek called out Ruffles directly, although the company has said it played no role in the decision. "That’s why it’s important we support rap snacks," Meek wrote. "I live @RapSnacksNow over ruffles black owned and taste better!!!!!!"

Meek Mill Quotes "Serenity"

Burying my mans hope he don’t go to hell! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2024

Check out his latest post on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Rick Ross & Meek Mill Preview "Too Good To Be True" With New Track "Go To Hell"

[Via]