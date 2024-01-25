Meek Mill Compares Philly To Gaza, Social Media Users Promptly Check Him

Commenters think Meek Mill should have done a bit more research before making the bold comparison.

BYCaroline Fisher
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

It's no secret that Meek Mill likes to air his unfiltered takes on the internet, but one of his latest Tweets has commenters up in arms. The performer reflected on growing up in Philly, comparing the rough circumstances to those in Gaza. While some users understand what he was getting at, others insist that there's simply no comparison, and find the Tweet disrespectful and tone-deaf, to say the least.

"I see war in Ghaza like dead babies daily," his Tweet begins. "I’m from Philly my family and friends live amongst a lot of murder I also grew up around that … I been in and out of prison my whole 20’s most my cell mates was killers … my dad was killed at 5… out on probation for 16 years…"

Read More: Meek Mill Responds To Backlash Over Africa Tweet

Meek Mill Reflects On His Upbringing

In a subsequent Tweet, he explains why he's decided to share his experiences with the world. "I tell my story so people can hear the experience not follow the experience and my pain will explain to you shouldn’t follow it," he says. "Yeah I’ve grown but I don’t know who yall expect me to act like or rap like… yes I am smart and know how to clean my act up but I am who I am!"

Countless users rushed to check him, arguing that he should have done a bit of research before sharing the controversial Tweet. Several commenters also included statistics in their responses, backing their take that crime in Philly shouldn't be compared to the carnage of the Israel-Hamas war. "It's important to do research on something before you run your mouth," one user says. Another writes, "Dude your neighborhood gang bangers with little 9mm is nothing to the Israeli Army shutting off your power water and food supplies then raining bombs."

Social Media Users React To Meek Mill Comparing Philly To Gaza

What do you think of Meek Mill comparing his own life to the events in Gaza? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving, or are social media users simply overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some commenters' reactions down below.

Read More: Meek Mill Called Out For His Explanation Of Charging $250K For A Feature

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.