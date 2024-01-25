Meek Mill Reminds Critic He's Earned "Over $100M" Amid Feature Price Backlash

Earlier this week, Meek Mill took to Twitter to reveal how much he charges for a feature, and has been facing backlash ever since. According to him, he won't accept less than $250K per verse, though he's willing to negotiate if he likes the song and the artist can offer him $150K upfront. "Every time I do a verse I charge $250K and up," he explained. "If you got $150K on sight and I like the song we can swap it out."

Immediately, social media users accused him of lying, arguing that it'd be tough for an artist to break even at that rate. This prompted a response from Meek, who insisted that he's able to offer his collaborators invaluable "data and fanbase opportunities along with mass marketing." The lying accusations persist, however, recently resulting in yet another response.

Meek Mill Fires Back Amid Criticism

Amid the debacle, the performer shared a seemingly unrelated Tweet, which earned a pretty shady reply from one critic. "Play d*mb to d*mb people … and act smart around smart people!" he wrote. "Don't listen to this n****s," the user responded. "Be yourself and get a better circle so you won't be around some d*mb n***a." Meek quickly caught wind of the shade, taking the opportunity to boast about his earnings and what he's been able to do with his money once again.

"I made over 100m in my life," he began. "I feed my community my family and change laws that send black and brown men to prison systematically … and I been on a 10 year success rate of the 1% of black men … why should they listen to you lol." What do you think of Meek Mill claiming that he charges $250K for a feature? Do you think he deserves the backlash he's receiving online, or are social media users overreacting? What about his response to the criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

