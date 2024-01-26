Meek Mill Denies Encouraging A "Mean Cycle" In The Black Community

Meek Mill has found himself at the center of plenty of controversy in recent days, and he hasn't been afraid to fire back. He recently revealed that he won't accept less than $250K for a feature, for one, prompting social media users to accuse him of lying. He's also made some questionable comments about Africa, compared his hometown of Philly to Gaza, and more.

According to Meek Mill, however, he's simply trying to share his experiences to prevent others from making the same mistakes he has. He recently shared a Tweet calling to, "get the hatred out the black community." This prompted one social media user to point to his lyrics. "Your music encourage this mean cycle. You can’t have it both ways killa," they wrote.

Meek Mill Says His Music Simply Reflects His "Reality"

Meek Mill responded, arguing that he simply raps about the things he's experienced. "My music reflects my reality of my memory and trauma of what I been through," he replied. "I rap about all topics." In a subsequent Tweet, he explained that although he's grown over the years, that doesn't change who he is or where he comes from. He also notes that his lyrical content makes sense considering his past, despite his growth.

"I tell my story so people can hear the experience not follow the experience and my pain will explain to you shouldn’t follow it… yeah I’ve grown but I don’t know who yall expect me to act like or rap like… Yes I am smart and know how to clean my act up but I am who I am!" he wrote. What do you think of Meek Mill being accused of encouraging a negative cycle in the Black community? What about his response to the accusation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

