Meek Mill Called Out For His Explanation Of Charging $250K For A Feature

Meek Mill is being called out on social media for his attempt to justify charging $250,000 for a guest verse. He had claimed that was his standard rate in a post on Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon. "Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!!" he wrote. Afterward, fans tried to rationalize how a song featuring Meek could remain financially profitable.

"If you spend $250,000 on a guest verse, you’d need to generate roughly 75 million streams just to break even on that expense — assuming you own 100 percent of the record. Add production and engineering costs and that break even line rise," one user argued in response to Meek.

Read More: Meek Mill's Feature Verse Rate Is Minimum $250K, He Claims

Meek Mill Poses With Robert Kraft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Abraham Madkour and Meek Mill present Robert. Kraft with the Lifetime Achievement award during the 15th Annual Sports Business. Journal Awards ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

In response, Meek argued: "Nah it’s brand swapping some of these artist need others platform to get their point across and I offer them data and fanbase opportunities along with mass marketing I have 50 millions followers with real engagement … you can get good playlisting with solid meek feat!" Check out the back and forth on Twitter below.

Meek Mill Explains What He Charges For A Feature

Every time I do a verse I charge 250k and up if you got 150k on sight and I like the song we can swap it outtt!!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 23, 2024 Nah it’s brand swapping some of these artist need others platform to get their point across and I offer them data and fanbase opportunities along with mass marketing I have 50 millions followers with real engagement … you can get good playlisting with solid meek feat! 👍🏾 https://t.co/vvL4EBM5KW — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 24, 2024

The claim about his rate comes after Meek teamed up with Fivio Foreign for the single, "Same 24," earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Meek Mill Reflects On 2007 Arrest, Calls Out Cops For Lying

[Via]